Police are urging anyone who has information regarding an assault which took place on a train travelling from Londonderry to Belfast recently to come forward.

Officers are appealing to anyone who can assist them with their ongoing investigating into an incident on the train between Ballymoney to Ballymena at approximately 9.30pm on October 31..

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 1819 of 31/10/24.