A five-year-old child suffered a broken leg after being struck in a hit-and-run collision with a cyclist, police have said.

They are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the incident, in the Duncairn Gardens area of north Belfast on Thursday, August 29, to come forward.

The child was walking with her mother at around 1.30pm when she was struck by a cyclist, who did not stop after the incident.

The injured child was later taken to hospital, where it was confirmed that her leg was broken.

General view of Duncairn Gardens in north Belfast. Picture: Google

Police are carrying out enquiries in order to identify the cyclist.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have any other information which could assist with our investigation to get in touch,” said a spokesperson.

"Call us on 101, quoting reference 953 of 29/08/24. You can also report online at https://orlo.uk/um4H6 or anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org”