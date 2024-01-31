Register
PSNI seeking dashcam footage after road crash between BMW and Ford Kuga in Portadown

Police are seeking dash cam footage after a road traffic crash in Portadown yesterday afternoon.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 31st Jan 2024, 09:20 GMT
A PSNI spokesperson said the incident happened on the Brownstown Road area on Tuesday 30th January 2024 at approximately 2:45pm.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage that may have captured a grey BMW 3 series collide with the wing mirror of a white Ford Kuga.

"If you have any information that can assist us with this investigation please contact 101 quoting serial 1044 of 30/01/24.”