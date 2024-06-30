Class A, Class B and Class C drugs along with drugs paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash were seized in Mid Ulster. Picture: PSNI

A quantity of drugs and a large sum of cash have been seized following police searches in the Mid Ulster area.

Mid Ulster District Support Team along with officers from Cookstown and Magherafelt conducted a number of searches in the Mid Ulster area on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “During one of these searches police located and seized Class A, Class B and Class C drugs along with drugs paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are dedicated to removing illegal drugs from Mid Ulster and keeping our community safe.