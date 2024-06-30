PSNI seize drugs and large amount of cash in Mid Ulster

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Jun 2024, 08:44 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2024, 09:05 BST
Class A, Class B and Class C drugs along with drugs paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash were seized in Mid Ulster. Picture: PSNIClass A, Class B and Class C drugs along with drugs paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash were seized in Mid Ulster. Picture: PSNI
Class A, Class B and Class C drugs along with drugs paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash were seized in Mid Ulster. Picture: PSNI
A quantity of drugs and a large sum of cash have been seized following police searches in the Mid Ulster area.

Mid Ulster District Support Team along with officers from Cookstown and Magherafelt conducted a number of searches in the Mid Ulster area on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “During one of these searches police located and seized Class A, Class B and Class C drugs along with drugs paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash.

"We are dedicated to removing illegal drugs from Mid Ulster and keeping our community safe.

"If you have any information relating to drugs activity in Mid Ulster please phone 101 to report your concerns or call crimes stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”