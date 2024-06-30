PSNI seize drugs and large amount of cash in Mid Ulster
Mid Ulster District Support Team along with officers from Cookstown and Magherafelt conducted a number of searches in the Mid Ulster area on Thursday.
A police spokesperson said: “During one of these searches police located and seized Class A, Class B and Class C drugs along with drugs paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash.
"We are dedicated to removing illegal drugs from Mid Ulster and keeping our community safe.
"If you have any information relating to drugs activity in Mid Ulster please phone 101 to report your concerns or call crimes stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”