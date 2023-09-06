Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have seized a quantity of suspected drugs and a sum of money following a search in the Limavady area on Wednesday (September 6).

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized in the Limavady area along with a number of mobile phones devices. A man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

He has subsequently been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”