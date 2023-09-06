Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

PSNI seize drugs and sum of money during search in the Limavady area

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch have seized a quantity of suspected drugs and a sum of money following a search in the Limavady area on Wednesday (September 6).
By Una Culkin
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs were seized in the Limavady area along with a number of mobile phones devices. A man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

He has subsequently been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Inspector MacCionáoith said: “If you have any information about the use or supply of drugs you can contact police on 101 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

The Detective Inspector also added that information can be given anonymously: “You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."