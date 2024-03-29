Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 20,000 AirPods, Apple chargers, iPhones, smartwatches, mobile phones, phone cases, cables and vapes were discovered during a police search of two premises on Thursday. A sum of cash was also seized.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch carried out the searches with assistance from colleagues in the local District Support Teams.One man, aged 24, was arrested in Portadown on suspicion of immigration offences and taken to Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police said that collectively, the products represent an estimated brand loss of £600,000 to Apple and other high street brands.

Police described the amount of counterfeit items seized in Portadown and Belfast as 'significant'. Picture: PSNI

Detective Sergeant Mason said: “The investigation stemmed from seizures made in December 2023 in the East Midlands.

“Criminals will attempt to copy anything, from clothing and jewellery to, in this case, electronic items.

"Some consumers may unwittingly buy counterfeit goods, while others – pleased to have snatched an affordable replica – will be unaware of the hidden implications.

"The grim reality is that proceeds from the sale of counterfeit goods often fund serious organised crime, including drug dealing, money laundering and human trafficking.

"There are also health and safety risks associated with the use of some counterfeit goods, including electrical items. These items don’t undergo the testing and quality control that genuine items do. A counterfeit phone charger, for example, won’t meet fire safety standards, and the attraction of ‘saving’ a few pounds could end up costing you your home.

"Additionally, and perhaps unknown to many, the majority of fake goods are produced in sweatshops. Here, vulnerable individuals work tirelessly in horrific conditions, and get paid a pittance in return.”