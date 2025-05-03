PSNI seize off-road scrambler in Carnlough area after complaints from concerned public
Police have seized a scrambler motorcycle after being informed it was being ridden erratically on public roads in the Carnlough area.
Officers had been in the area on Thursday when they were alerted by members of the public regarding the scrambler’s activities.
“District Support Team officers located this bike with assistance from the public and the male rider has been reported for a variety of offences to the Public Prosecution Service,” a police spokesperson said.
"The bike has also been seized to prevent further use on our roads.”