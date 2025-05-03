Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized a scrambler motorcycle after being informed it was being ridden erratically on public roads in the Carnlough area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers had been in the area on Thursday when they were alerted by members of the public regarding the scrambler’s activities.

“District Support Team officers located this bike with assistance from the public and the male rider has been reported for a variety of offences to the Public Prosecution Service,” a police spokesperson said.

"The bike has also been seized to prevent further use on our roads.”