PSNI seize scrambler in Lurgan after rider 'performed wheelies and rode on public footpaths'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A scrambler motorbike has been seized by police in Lurgan after the rider was stopped for reportedly riding dangerously, including on public footpaths.
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police said members of the Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the rider while they were on patrol.
A spokesperson said the male was “riding dangerously, performing wheelies, and riding on public footpaths”.
He is to be reported for the offences of no licence, no insurance and dangerous driving and the scrambler was seized by police.