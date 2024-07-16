Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police seized a vehicle as part of an investigation into possible suspicious trading in Islandmagee on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from Larne and Carrickfergus Neighbourhood Policing Team responded to a report of suspicious behaviour in the area.

The vehicle has been seized whilst officers make further enquires.

"Cold calling is not welcomed by some residents, particularly those that may be elderly or vulnerable,” a police spokesperson said.

"Offences under trading standards can sometimes apply.

"If you see something suspicious, please report it by calling 101, reporting online or via Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.”