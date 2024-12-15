PSNI shares shocking car crash image to warn of drink-driving dangers

The PSNI has shared a shocking photo of a crashed vehicle to warn of the dangers of drink driving.

The car, pictured on its roof and extensively damaged, was taken by police after a recent early morning crash.

Officers shared the image on social media, saying: “This is the result of drinking alcohol and driving”.

They said they attended a report of the one-vehicle road traffic collision in the area of the Moy Road, Armagh.

"A roadside preliminary breath test was carried out on the driver which they subsequently failed with a reading of 109. The legal limit being 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

"The driver was arrested for Driving with Excess Alcohol in Breath.”

The image prompted a large number of responses from the public, with many people astounded no one was killed as a result of the crash.

"Lucky for them they got out alive. They need banned from driving for the rest of their life. Selfish beyond belief,” said one person.

Another commented: “They deserve everything coming to them. They could have killed themselves or some other poor innocent person/s. When will idiots who think it's ok to get behind the wheel and drive after drinking alcohol realise what they are doing to themselves, their families and those others potentially impacted by their stupidity. They are very lucky to be alive, thank God.”