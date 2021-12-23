The lamp post has been draped with a hi-viz yellow jacket with the words ‘police’ written on the back.

Someone has also created a make-shift ‘speed camera’ and attached it to the sleeve of the hi-viz jacket.

Just above the effigy is a 30mph sign.

Lampost in Banbridge dressed up as a 'police officer' armed with a 'speed gun'.

Local PSNI officers have daubed him a ‘new recruit’ after their first meeting last night.

Writing on Facebooke, police said: “NEW RECRUIT. Banbridge Neighbourhood Policing Team were carrying out Christmas patrols when we observed our new member of the team.

“If you have to drive over the Christmas period, please do so safely. Thank you.”

