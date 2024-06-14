Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When police spotted a Co Armagh mother driving through Lurgan with the bumper hanging off her car and dragging on the road, they smelled cannabis coming from inside the vehicle.

Ciara McCluskey, aged 27, from Victoria Gardens, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving while unfit through drink / drugs, possessing a Class B controlled drug and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

A defence lawyer said a caution had been administered in respect of the cannabis possession and that charge was withdrawn. Guilty pleas had previously been entered in relation to the driving matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that on November 25 last year at 5.10am, police were on patrol in William Street, Lurgan when they spotted a Tiguan driving in front of them.

“The vehicle’s rear bumper was noted to be hanging off and dragging on the road. The passenger side door did not appear to be properly closed. Despite the condition of the vehicle the defendant continued to drive,” said the prosecutor.

The defendant was asked to step out of the vehicle to look at the damage and a strong smell of cannabis was noted inside her car.

“She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, her responses and movements were slow. She admitted to police she had smoked cannabis prior to driving," said the prosecutor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCluskey also admitted that she had a road crash earlier that night.

Her solicitor said the defendant has no criminal record whatsoever and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“On the night in question she had been with her now ex-partner at his uncle’s home. There had been drugs taken and they were due to stay over. There was a fight that occurred between her ex-partner and his uncle and they were kicked out of the house as a result.

"She very foolishly has driven the two of them back home,” said the solicitor, adding that the defendant is concerned about the impact any disqualification might have on her two children. “The loss of her licence is going to have a significant impact on her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad