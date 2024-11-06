Police have seized a quantity of suspected drugs from a male passenger travelling on the Portadown railway line.

Officers from the PSNI Safe Transport Team conducted patrols through different policing districts on Wednesday morning, travelling between Belfast and Portadown, as well as foot patrols conducted through Lisburn train station.

A police spokesperson said that while on board the train, officers engaged with many persons travelling for work or leisure purposes.

"Officers also had reason to stop and search one passenger. A quantity of suspected Class B drugs were located and seized from the male passenger. He will now be investigated for the relevant drug-related offence,” the spokesperson said.