A suspected drink-driver has been reported to police for travelling the wrong way on a Northern Ireland motorway.

Police were contacted by concerned members of the public on Saturday night after they spotted an Audi heading in the wrong direction on the M1.

Road Policing officers from Mahon Road in Portadown located and stopped the vehicle.

"The driver blew over the drink-drive limit - he will spend the night in custody and will be interviewed in the morning,” a police spokesperson said.

"Thanks to the members of the public who reported this to us.”