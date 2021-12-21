Inspector Emma Spence, Neighbourhood Policing Team; Vulnerability Inspector Neil Patton; Community Planning Sergeant Niall McCallion and Roberta Chessell, Women’s Aid ABCLN.

Inspector Emma Spence from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The aim of our ‘Op Season’s Greetings’ campaign is to encourage the reporting of incidents and make victims aware they can take steps to stop it.”

“If you are experiencing domestic abuse or any other type of abuse or intimidation, or are concerned for someone who is, you can report it to us by calling 101 or, in an emergency, call 999.

“Calling ‘999’ for help, but too afraid to speak? Dial 55 on your mobile phone when calling in an emergency and the operator will know that you need to be put through to police.”

Women's Aid ABCLN provides confidential support, information and emergency accommodation for women and children who are affected by domestic abuse across Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey.