A PSNI spokesperosn confirmed the move adding: “Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay will assume the role of District Commander for Causeway Coast and Glens.”

The Superintendents’ Association of Northern Ireland is the Staff Association representing all Chief Superintendents and Superintendents in the Police Service of Northern Ireland.