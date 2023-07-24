Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

PSNI to increase patrols after new houses vandalised in Antrim

Police have launched an appeal for information after a number of new build homes in Antrim were “extensively damaged” over the weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST

Officers took to social media this morning (Monday, July 24) to detail the incident which occurred in the Fountain Street area of the town.

Commenting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Sometime over the weekend, a number of houses have had windows smashed and properties entered while still under construction at the building site.

"Police are aware of similar issues at a number of sites in the town and will be increasing patrols around these in order to deter this behaviour.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information. (PSNI).Police are appealing for information. (PSNI).
Police are appealing for information. (PSNI).

"If you have any information that may assist police with their enquires, please contact officers on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference number 308 24/7/23.”

Read More
New café with 'cosy atmosphere' opens in Ballyclare

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800555111.