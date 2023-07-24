Police have launched an appeal for information after a number of new build homes in Antrim were “extensively damaged” over the weekend.

Officers took to social media this morning (Monday, July 24) to detail the incident which occurred in the Fountain Street area of the town.

Commenting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Sometime over the weekend, a number of houses have had windows smashed and properties entered while still under construction at the building site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Police are aware of similar issues at a number of sites in the town and will be increasing patrols around these in order to deter this behaviour.

Police are appealing for information. (PSNI).

"If you have any information that may assist police with their enquires, please contact officers on the non emergency 101, quoting incident reference number 308 24/7/23.”