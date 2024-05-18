PSNI unit discovers large haul of Amazon parcels for Northern Ireland customers in broken down vehicle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have revealed how they helped make a five-year-old boy’s birthday party special through a chance encounter on the roadside.

PSNI Tactical Support Group officers on patrol on Wednesday stopped with a person who appeared to require assistance with a broken down vehicle.

After talking to the male and conducting some checks, police established that he was wanted in relation to a theft investigation.

They arrested him and carried out a search of his vehicle, which revealed a large number of Amazon parcels addressed to multiple different persons across Northern Ireland.

Supplies for a five-year-old's birthday party were in one of the Amazon parcels discovered by police. Picture: PSNI

One of the parcels was found to contain party supplies for a five-year old’s birthday party this weekend.

The arresting officers later went to the house the parcel was addressed to and gave the package to the young boy’s father who, at the time the officers arrived at the home, was actually online and about to spend £150 purchasing replacement party supplies.