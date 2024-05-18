PSNI unit discovers large haul of Amazon parcels for Northern Ireland customers in broken down vehicle
PSNI Tactical Support Group officers on patrol on Wednesday stopped with a person who appeared to require assistance with a broken down vehicle.
After talking to the male and conducting some checks, police established that he was wanted in relation to a theft investigation.
They arrested him and carried out a search of his vehicle, which revealed a large number of Amazon parcels addressed to multiple different persons across Northern Ireland.
One of the parcels was found to contain party supplies for a five-year old’s birthday party this weekend.
The arresting officers later went to the house the parcel was addressed to and gave the package to the young boy’s father who, at the time the officers arrived at the home, was actually online and about to spend £150 purchasing replacement party supplies.
The male – who was in the Newry area when encountered by the police – has been further arrested on suspicion of seven counts of theft and seven counts of handling stolen goods. He has since been interviewed and is on bail pending further enquiries.