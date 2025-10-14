PSNI vehicle made 'tactical contact' with Doagh man’s car 'to prevent a pursuit'
Christopher Cairns (27), of Anderson Park in Doagh, admitted failing to stop for police; absence of insurance for a Volkswagen Golf; and driving licence and MOT offences on May 16 this year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police were on patrol at 8am and spotted the car at Stiles Way in Antrim town.
The defendant originally stopped for police at Ballygore Road "but then attempted to drive off".
A prosecutor said: "Contact was made between the police vehicle and his vehicle in order to prevent a pursuit. As a result of the tactical contact the police vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front area of the vehicle."
The defendant said he had been "silly" and told the court he had been using the car to get to and from work because he was "stuck".
The defendant, who had 59 previous convictions, was banned from driving for a year and was fined £575.