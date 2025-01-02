Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon are once again urging the public to be responsible with off-road scramblers and e-scooters.

Officers in the Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing Team thanked local people who raised concerns over the holiday period regarding the illegal use of off-road scramblers.

"We have responded to these concerns with the support of our colleagues in Air Support,” a spokesperson said. “Three others have been given advice and guidance regarding the use of e-scooters.

"The use of off-road scramblers, electric or petrol driven, e-scooters, on the black paths, green areas, or around the lakes is illegal, not to mention the risk to the community and the rider.

Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing Team have been responding to concerns from community regarding the illegal use of off-road scramblers. Picture: PSNI

"We have already had a number of young people killed and seriously injured in the last year in the Craigavon area. Please be responsible with these motorcycles and e-scooters.

"If you are interested in off-road scramblers and want to do it safely and legally, Brownlow NPT can point you in the right direction.”