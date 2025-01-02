PSNI warn of illegal use of scramblers and e-scooters in Craigavon Lakes area
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers in the Brownlow Neighbourhood Policing Team thanked local people who raised concerns over the holiday period regarding the illegal use of off-road scramblers.
"We have responded to these concerns with the support of our colleagues in Air Support,” a spokesperson said. “Three others have been given advice and guidance regarding the use of e-scooters.
"The use of off-road scramblers, electric or petrol driven, e-scooters, on the black paths, green areas, or around the lakes is illegal, not to mention the risk to the community and the rider.
"We have already had a number of young people killed and seriously injured in the last year in the Craigavon area. Please be responsible with these motorcycles and e-scooters.
"If you are interested in off-road scramblers and want to do it safely and legally, Brownlow NPT can point you in the right direction.”