The Police Service of Northern Ireland is urging the public to be aware of scammers sending fake texts claiming to be from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), asking people to pay traffic-related fines.

In reports made to the Police Service to date, the texts include a warning that if the fine isn't paid on time, the person may be prosecuted. The scam text includes a link to be clicked on to process the fine.

The DVSA have issued a warning about the scams, stating they do not issue or deal with parking fines and urge anyone who receives the scam message to report it.

Addressing the reports made to the Police Service in recent days, Superintendent Joanne Gibson said: "This, unfortunately, is another example of how scammers will try to get your personal details, such as your name, address, date of birth and who you bank with.

"This can then be used to commit a more sophisticated scam where the losses can be substantial. Our advice is never click on any links in any message if you're not sure it's genuine. You could well find yourself being scammed and swindled by criminals."

Superintendent Gibson added: "If you have clicked on a link and provided your personal or financial details you should be cautious as you may be targeted for further scams. However, you can take action to protect yourself by reporting to your bank or building society that your account details may have been compromised. Check your bank account for suspicious transactions and regularly check your credit file.”