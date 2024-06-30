The stolen red Honda 420 and green Can-Am Outlander 570 Auto quads. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are urging anyone offered a quad bike for sale to be aware of the theft of two quads in the past few days.

Officers are currently investigating the theft from the Maghera area of Mid Ulster.

The two quads were taken from the Ballynahone Road between the hours of 12 midnight and 4am on Thursday, June 27.

One is a red Honda 420 and the other a green Can-Am Outlander 570 Auto.