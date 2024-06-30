PSNI warn quad buyers to be alert after theft of Honda and Can-Am Outlander
Police are urging anyone offered a quad bike for sale to be aware of the theft of two quads in the past few days.
Officers are currently investigating the theft from the Maghera area of Mid Ulster.
The two quads were taken from the Ballynahone Road between the hours of 12 midnight and 4am on Thursday, June 27.
One is a red Honda 420 and the other a green Can-Am Outlander 570 Auto.
Anyone who has seen anything suspicious, has any information or has been offered these for sale is asked to contact Magherafelt police on 101 quoting the reference number 334 27/06/2024