PSNI warning after ticket fraudsters snatch more than £1,000 in latest social media scams
The latest spate has prompted the police to issue a fresh warning to the public to be extra careful when buying tickets.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you're looking to, or thinking of buying tickets please be vigilant.
"We've seen people tricked into sending money via bank transfer to buy tickets that don't exist. In each report, the tickets were being sold on a social media platform. Too often, we see reports of tickets that don’t appear at all, or are just screenshots of genuine tickets that won’t get you any farther than the ticket barrier.
"Before parting with your money, do as much research as possible and follow the safe-ticket advice.”
How to avoid being caught out by ticket fraud
- Police say the safest way to ensure tickets bought are genuine is to purchase them from the authorised ticket seller or authorised reseller.
- Ticket fraud often involves the use of images and graphics taken from genuine sellers to make fake websites look like the real deal, or use contact through social media. The advertisement or offer may appear genuine, but there will be subtle differences so buyers should look closely at the website address.
- You should also avoid buying tickets from other sources, such as third parties because you can never be sure of the validity and authenticity of the tickets.
- Ticket fraud is a continuing problem and fraudsters will try everything to lure people into falling for their scams. It is vital people take care when buying tickets. Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
What to do if you are caught out
If you lose money in a ticket fraud, report it to your bank and to Action Fraud on www.actionfraud.police.uk or call police on 101.