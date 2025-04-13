PSNI warns 'don't drink or take drugs and drive' after 28 people arrested in Mid Ulster district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of 28 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs last month in the Mid Ulster police district.

Latest figures released by the PSNI show that a total of 103 people were arrested in March for driving while under the influence in the South area which covers Mid Ulster, Fermanagh & Omagh; Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Newry, Mourne and Down police districts.

"Every single person who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking or taking drugs is putting other road users and themselves at serious risk,” a PSNI spokesperson warned.

"Just one drink impairs decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill. Never, ever drink or take drugs and drive.”

Police are reminding drivers of the dangers of drinking and taking drugs before getting behind the wheel. Picture: PSNI

Police are urging all road users to remember the Fatal Five - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.

