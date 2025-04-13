PSNI warns 'don't drink or take drugs and drive' after 30 people arrested in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Apr 2025, 10:03 BST
Thirty people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs last month in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police district.

Latest figures released by the PSNI show that a total of 103 people were arrested in March for driving while under the influence in the South area which covers Mid Ulster, Fermanagh & Omagh; Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Newry, Mourne and Down police districts.

"Every single person who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking or taking drugs is putting other road users and themselves at serious risk,” a PSNI spokesperson warned.

"Just one drink impairs decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill. Never, ever drink or take drugs and drive.”

Thirty people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs in March in the ABC district. Picture: PSNIThirty people were arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs in March in the ABC district. Picture: PSNI
Police are urging all road users to remember the Fatal Five - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.

