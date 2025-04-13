PSNI warns 'don't drink or take drugs and drive' after 30 people arrested in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon district
Latest figures released by the PSNI show that a total of 103 people were arrested in March for driving while under the influence in the South area which covers Mid Ulster, Fermanagh & Omagh; Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and Newry, Mourne and Down police districts.
"Every single person who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking or taking drugs is putting other road users and themselves at serious risk,” a PSNI spokesperson warned.
"Just one drink impairs decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill. Never, ever drink or take drugs and drive.”
Police are urging all road users to remember the Fatal Five - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.