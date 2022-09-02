PSNI welcome jailing of Maghera pensioner for sexually abusing 19 children

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine Courthouse.

William Patterson was sentenced to 22 years relating to sexual abuse offences involving children. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register and subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO).

Patterson was convicted of 84 offences involving 19 children, carried out over a 10 year period.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Our Public Protection Branch specialist detectives are trained to investigate this type of crime and we will continue to empower victims to come forward and educate adults on how to spot the signs of abuse.

“Our thoughts today, are with the young victims that this man preyed over for many years and their families. No child should ever have to suffer this type of horrific abuse.

“We want to thank them for their bravery in coming forward and their families for working with detectives to bring this abuser to justice.