PSNI welcome sentence given to men on Portrush drugs offences

Police are appealling for information following drugs find.

Shaun Robert Gray (41) and 24-year-old Jordan Loney were sentenced to a total of 18 months for a number of offences including possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B controlled drugs and possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs. Gray was also sentenced for possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both men will serve a total of nine months in custody and are also subject to nine month probation orders.

Detective Inspector Craig said: “Police stopped and searched a vehicle in the Dunhill Road area of Coleraine on March 15, 2019. The driver, Gray, was arrested at the scene for possession of Class B drugs.

“Officers subsequently searched two addresses in the Portrush area, and during the course of this, Loney was arrested for Class A and Class B drugs offences.

“The searches recovered Class A and Class B drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine and MDMA, as well as a Taser type device.

“I hope that the investigation and the fact that Gray and Loney have appeared before court today offers reassurance that we, along with partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved with illegal drugs.

“The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland, and that includes its harrowing impact on the lives and relationships of local people.