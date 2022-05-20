PSNI welcome sentencing at Coleraine for historical sexual abuse offences

Cyril Moore was sentenced to four and a half years for a number of historical sexual abuse offences, including ten counts of Indecent Assault on a female, which were committed by him in the early 2000s.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

Detective Constable Neill said: “We have a team of dedicated detectives who will robustly investigate reports and who remain determined to bring anyone involved in any form of abuse before the courts to answer for their crimes, no matter when they occurred.

“Please be assured that we have specially trained officers who will treat victims with sensitivity and respect – at every stage of the process.