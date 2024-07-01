Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When police got a call from a 15-year-old boy that his mother was being attacked, they attended the house and witnessed a 39-year-old Lurgan man gripping her by the hair and forcibly throw her to the ground.

Tony Maher, from Monbrief Walk, Lurgan, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.

-

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

-

Maher’s barrister Mr Aaron Thompson said the case has now been ‘resolved’. He said the matter was due to be contested but, following discussions with the prosecution, the charges have been amended. Mr Thompson said Maher has pleaded to common assault and the possession of an offensive weapon has been withdrawn.

District Judge Francis Rafferty marked the charge of possession of an offensive weapon dismissed.

The court heard that on April 6 this year, police received a report of a domestic incident involving Maher and his partner. The caller was the injured party’s 15-year-old son.

"When police arrived they could hear a male and female shouting at each other,” a prosecutor told the court. “The female appeared to be in distress. Police went in and observed the defendant standing screaming at the injured party.

"He had her in his grasp and then gripped her by the hair and threw her to the ground forcibly. Police had reason to believe there may have been a hammer in the vicinity. The hammer was found close to the location where the injured party was assaulted. He was arrested and brought to custody,” said the prosecutor, adding that while she appreciated the charge of possession of the offensive weapon is withdrawn there is a destruction order for the hammer.

District Judge Rafferty said the destruction order was granted.

Mr Thompson said his client had pleaded guilty at a previous hearing. He said that police had clearly witnessed an assault and Maher was aware of that. Mr Thompson, referring to the mention of a hammer, said: “I think you can put two and two together in this case. Had a hammer been used to assault this lady, I think it would have been very obvious and a desperately serious situation.”

The barrister said that while Maher has a record he isn’t in breach of any sentences.

“It is a common assault. Hopefully Your Worship’s ire can be met by, yes this is a domestic, but it is going to have to be an immediate prison sentence. He didn’t get bail. Because it was a domestic he didn’t have an address to go to. I think this has probably ended that relationship.

"Probably the resolution in this case has been driven by the fact that the complainant in the case made a withdrawal statement and didn’t want to proceed but obviously the police made observations,” said Mr Thompson.