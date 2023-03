A tip off supplied by the public has resulted in a seizure of drugs in Maghera, according to the PSNI.

Mid Ulster District Support Team, supported by their colleagues from Magherafelt Neighbourhood team, recovered an undisclosed quantity of suspected class B and C drugs during a search in the town.

In a social media post, Mid Ulster police said they had been acting on information supplied to them by the public.

"Thank you for your help in assisting police take drugs of the streets," the post read.