Public toilet facilities to close early in Newtownabbey due to ‘continual vandalism’
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has apologised to service users following the move to close toilet facilities at two council-operated sites at 5pm each day due to “continual vandalism.”
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detailing the issue in a post on the local authority’s social media channels this afternoon (Thursday, January 4), a council spokesperson said: “Due to the continual vandalism at both V36 and Lilian Bland public toilets, unfortunately these facilities will now close each day at 5pm.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”