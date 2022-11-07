The incident is understood to have occurred in the Mossley area of the borough at approximately 4pm on Friday, November 4.

Detailing the incident in on post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity in the area of the towpath at Newtownabbey Way, Mossley Pavalion. This incident is believed to have occurred at around 4pm.

"This incident has really shaken up the reporting person and unfortunately we do not have any useful descriptions of the person involved.

Mossley Pavilion. (Pic by Google).

“If anybody was in this area around this time and noted anything out of the ordinary, please contact us urgently quoting police reference number 1327 of 04/11/22.”

The spokesperson added: “Police patrols are being increased with immediate effect. In the meantime, please think of your own safety if out walking.

“Tell someone where you are going and what time you are expected back home. Bring a charged mobile telephone with you.

“Consider walking in groups. Try and keep to more populated areas when walking

“Vary your walking times and try and do this during daylight hours if possible, or keep to routes that are lit up.

“Always report anything that concerns you to police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”