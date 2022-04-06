Public urged to be vigilant following thefts from Mid Ulster graveyards

Speaking at a meeting of the committee on Monday, Councillor Trevor Wilson thanked staff for the recent work they have done at Cookstown cemetery, describing the work as a “great job for everybody concerned”.

However, he noted there is still a lot of thieving taking place and claimed more items had been taken from graves over the past two weekends.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Plaques and ornaments go missing and one lady left flowers on her husband’s grave, realised she had left something behind, had gone home and by the time she had come back the flowers were away,” he said.

Cookstown cemetery where there have been a number of thefts from graves.

“It is just something that when people are out walking they could perhaps keep an eye out and see if there is anything suspicious happening.

“I think an appeal should go out from this committee on the matter.”

Backing this suggestion, Councillor Clement Cuthbertson noted he had previously requested the council explore the idea of erecting CCTV at cemeteries and asked for an update on the progress of the report that was to be presented to members.

“I would just like an update on the possibility of putting CCTV at Cottagequinn Cemetery but probably it could prove useful at most of the cemeteries in the district.

“There was a report to come back on whether that was possible or not and I am just wondering where that is at and if we will be getting it soon.”