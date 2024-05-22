Puppy seriously injured after being struck by car at Maghera ‘yet to be located’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following an incident when a puppy was struck by a car in the Maghera area at the weekend.

Sometime between 3am and 8am on Sunday, May 19, it was reported that a red coloured Citroen car hit a young black and white collie in the vicinity of the Glenshane Road, however there are connections to Belfast, Antrim and Dungiven.

The dog has yet to be located and is believed to have been seriously injured in the collision.

The young black and white collie which was seriously injured when struck by a car on Sunday. Credit: PSNI

A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animal and threats to kill and appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.