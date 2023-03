A quantity of drugs and a number of electronic devices have been seized by police in Ballymena.

It followed searches in the area on Monday by PSNI District Support Team and Ballymena Neighbourhood Officers assisted by colleagues in Dog Section.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “ Officers in Mid and East Antrim are determined to keep our communities safe and will continue to act on information received from the public.

Police dog 'Carlo' was involved in the search operation.