Quick-acting police retrieve property stolen in Dungannon

More than £1,000 worth of items stolen from a Dungannon shop has been returned following swift action by the police.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 29th April 2022, 6:18 pm

Officers were called to a report of a burglary in Scotch Street in the early hours of Thursday (April 28).

A police spokesperson confirmed that when they arrived, officers identified three suspects and quickly conducted a search of their properties.

“Thanks to the quick actions of police the estimated £1,717 of stolen property has been returned to the shop and the suspects have been overnight charged to court.”

Police appeal for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the burglary or can help police with their inquiries in any way is asked to call them on 101 quoting reference 136 28/04/2022.

