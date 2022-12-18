A teenage motorist caught travelling at 101mph on the Cookstown dual carriageway, has been fined £350.

Eighteen-year-old Oisin Cassidy from Ballymacombs Road, Portglenone, was also given five penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday (December 16) that on October 14 this year at 11.30pm, police were carrying out speed detection duties.

Advertisement

She said they identified the defendant's car travelling at 101mph and that he was an 'R' driver limited to 45mph.

Dungannon Courthouse.

Advertisement

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton, who handed in character references from the defendant's father and employer, said the speed was “inexcusable” and he wished to make an unreserved apology for his actions.

Mr Atherton described the offence as a mixture of youthful exuberance and the defendant not paying attention to the road.

Advertisement

He said the defendant required his licence to take his father to medical appointments and for work.