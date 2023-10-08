Register
‘R’ driver caught doing 86mph on M1 at Dungannon fined £200

An 'R' driver detected travelling at 86mph on the M1 at Dungannon, was fined £200 at the local magistrates vourt on Friday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 8th Oct 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST
Wiktoria Wawro, aged 21, from Mullaghmore Drive, Omagh, was also handed four penalty points for exceeding her 45mph restriction.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that on October 30 last year, police making laser speed checks on the M1 at around 11am, detected a car with 'R' plates displayed travelling at 86mph.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has no record and “made no excuse” for her speed.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National WorldDungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World
Pleading with the court not to impose a disqualification, he said she required her licence to travel to college and carry out a part-time job.

Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said the defendant was a restricted driver and was travelling at an inappropriate speed for the road.

The judge extended the defendant's period of restriction for another year.

Mr O'Hare told Wawro if that did not slow her down then she would be disqualified.