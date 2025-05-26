R driver caught driving at 85mph on the M1 'has no intention of ever darkening the door of a court ever again'

An R driver who was stopped by police doing 85mph on the M1 at Moira has been fined and given penalty points by a Lisburn judge.

David McDowell, 23, whose address was given as Harrison Walk in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with being an R driver exceeding the speed limit of 45mph.

The court heard that on Friday, February 28, 2025, police were carrying out a speed operation on the M1 at Moira.

At 12.55pm the police detected the defendant, who is an R driver, travelling at 85mph.

The vehicle was stopped. Police spoke with the defendant. He was cautioned and made no reply.

Defence told the court the defendant’s licence was essential to him, stating that he worked in childcare with disabled children and was about to begin a qualification.

“He has messed things up by letting his speed get away from him,” he continued.

"He is a complete stranger to the court and he takes the matter very seriously. He has no intention of ever darkening the door of a court ever again. He realises he made a mess.

"He didn’t inconvenience other drivers and the police were able to stop him.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge John Rea told the defendant: “You appreciate this is at the more serious end of the spectrum for excess speed for those who are restricted.”

Mr Rea imposed a fine of £350, as well as an offender’s levy of £15. He also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with four penalty points and allowed him eight weeks to pay the fines.