R driver 'engrossed' in chat with friend was 'unaware she was doing 85mph'

An R driver caught doing almost twice her restricted speed of 45mph was "fully engrossed in conversation" with a friend and had not realised how fast she was going, a court has heard.

Rachel Armstrong (20), of Moyadam Park, Parkgate, Co Antrim, was detected doing 85mph at 2.45pm on April 17 last year.

The detection was made at Crankill Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - near Ballymena.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (May 18) that the defendant had a previously clear record.

A defence solicitor handed in a reference regarding his client to the court.

The court heard the defendant passed her test in July 2021 and at the time of the offence her R plates were due to come down in July 2022.

The solicitor said his client had been "fully engrossed in conversation" with a friend and was unaware her speed had increased.

He said she depends on her licence to get to work in a nursery school.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been an "inexperienced driver" and gave her four penalty points and a £150 fine.