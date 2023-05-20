R driver 'engrossed' in chat with friend was 'unaware she was doing 85mph'

Rachel Armstrong (20), of Moyadam Park, Parkgate, Co Antrim, was detected doing 85mph at 2.45pm on April 17 last year.
The detection was made at Crankill Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - near Ballymena.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (May 18) that the defendant had a previously clear record.
A defence solicitor handed in a reference regarding his client to the court.
The court heard the defendant passed her test in July 2021 and at the time of the offence her R plates were due to come down in July 2022.
The solicitor said his client had been "fully engrossed in conversation" with a friend and was unaware her speed had increased.
He said she depends on her licence to get to work in a nursery school.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been an "inexperienced driver" and gave her four penalty points and a £150 fine.
He told her: "Speed is a major factor in accidents so you need to keep your speed controlled. On this occasion I will not disqualify you, so just be careful in future, as much as for your own safety as the safety of others".