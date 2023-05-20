Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

R driver 'engrossed' in chat with friend was 'unaware she was doing 85mph'

An R driver caught doing almost twice her restricted speed of 45mph was "fully engrossed in conversation" with a friend and had not realised how fast she was going, a court has heard.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 20th May 2023, 18:21 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 18:21 BST

Rachel Armstrong (20), of Moyadam Park, Parkgate, Co Antrim, was detected doing 85mph at 2.45pm on April 17 last year.

The detection was made at Crankill Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - near Ballymena.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday (May 18) that the defendant had a previously clear record.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates CourtThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court

A defence solicitor handed in a reference regarding his client to the court.

The court heard the defendant passed her test in July 2021 and at the time of the offence her R plates were due to come down in July 2022.

The solicitor said his client had been "fully engrossed in conversation" with a friend and was unaware her speed had increased.

He said she depends on her licence to get to work in a nursery school.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been an "inexperienced driver" and gave her four penalty points and a £150 fine.

Read More
Westlink major roadworks: advice to motorists on lane closures and diversions

He told her: "Speed is a major factor in accidents so you need to keep your speed controlled. On this occasion I will not disqualify you, so just be careful in future, as much as for your own safety as the safety of others".