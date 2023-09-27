Register
An R driver has been fined and given penalty points after admitting to driving at 80mph on the motorway near Lisburn.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Yasmin Cassidy, 20, whose address was given as Lough Shore Manor in Enniskillen, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday September 21.

The court heard that on July 9 at 5.15pm police were conducting speed checks on the M1 motorway at Lisburn. They observed a vehicle which was found to be travelling at 80mph.

They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who identified herself as the defendant and confirmed that she was an R driver.

An R driver has been fined and given penalty points by a Lisburn Magistrate. Pic credit: GoogleAn R driver has been fined and given penalty points by a Lisburn Magistrate. Pic credit: Google
Defence admitted it was “a very high speed” but added the defendant had no previous record and had a clear driving licence.

"She is very apologetic for the speed she was travelling,” Defence continued. "She studies nursing at Queen’s University and her licence is crucial to her.”

District Judge Rosie Watters said she had some sympathy for R drivers who were restricted to driving at 45mph on the motorway when the speed limit for other drivers is 70mph.

Ms Watters said: “It is not safe to drive on the motorway so much slower that other drivers. She was over the limit but I am sympathetic.

"Her licence is obviously very, very precious to her and now she understands the consequences of speeding, hopefully she has learnt her lesson.”

Ms Watters imposed a fine of £150 and an offender’s levy of £15. She also endorsed the defendant’s driving licence with four penalty points.

She allowed the defendant eight weeks to pay the fines.