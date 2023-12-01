A restricted driver caught doing 84mph told a judge other road users some times make "middle finger gestures" to her for driving "too slow" when she keeps to her maximum permitted speed of 45mph.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Oliwia Zebrowska (19), of Firmount Drive in Antrim town, pleaded guilty by post to a charge of exceeding her restricted speed of 45mph on June 19 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant was detected driving on the M2 motorway bypass - a 70mph zone for unrestricted drivers.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said in the letter to the court the defendant said she "often gets beeped or a middle finger gesture" if she goes "too slow".