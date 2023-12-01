R driver gets 'middle finger gestures for driving too slow'
Oliwia Zebrowska (19), of Firmount Drive in Antrim town, pleaded guilty by post to a charge of exceeding her restricted speed of 45mph on June 19 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant was detected driving on the M2 motorway bypass - a 70mph zone for unrestricted drivers.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said in the letter to the court the defendant said she "often gets beeped or a middle finger gesture" if she goes "too slow".
The motorist's letter said she realised it was her responsibility to keep within the speed limit. The defendant was given four penalty points and a £100 fine.