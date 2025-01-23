R driver hit speed of 84mph 'on way to hotel' in Ballycastle

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 09:37 BST
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 09:39 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker
An R driver restricted to 45mph detected doing 84mph thought he was due to start work at a hotel in Ballycastle at 5pm but in fact it was a 4pm start and he was "trying to make up some time", a defence solicitor said.

Tauren McCartney (18), of Rankinstown Road near Ballymena, was detected at the A26 Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena on Sunday November 10 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was given three penalty points and was fined £250.

