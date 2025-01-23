The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

An R driver restricted to 45mph detected doing 84mph thought he was due to start work at a hotel in Ballycastle at 5pm but in fact it was a 4pm start and he was "trying to make up some time", a defence solicitor said.

Tauren McCartney (18), of Rankinstown Road near Ballymena, was detected at the A26 Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena on Sunday November 10 last year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was given three penalty points and was fined £250.