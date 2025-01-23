R driver hit speed of 84mph 'on way to hotel' in Ballycastle
An R driver restricted to 45mph detected doing 84mph thought he was due to start work at a hotel in Ballycastle at 5pm but in fact it was a 4pm start and he was "trying to make up some time", a defence solicitor said.
Tauren McCartney (18), of Rankinstown Road near Ballymena, was detected at the A26 Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena on Sunday November 10 last year.
At Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant was given three penalty points and was fined £250.