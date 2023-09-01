Register
R driver hit speed of 90mph in a Seat Leon on the M2 motorway

A then R driver from The Vow area near Ballymoney hit 90mph - twice his permitted speed at the time.
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:31 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 08:31 BST
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker PressThe case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Joshua Adams (20), of Shanaghy Road, admitted exceeding 45mph in a Seat Leon on the M2 motorway near Antrim town on September 26, 2020.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was going to Belfast "for a day out".

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was "far too high a speed" and gave the defendant a one-month driving ban and £200 fine.