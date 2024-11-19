Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An R driver in an Audi who hit a speed of almost 100mph was on her way to an Anniversary Mass, a court was told.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nuala McCaughan (21), of Glenview Road in Glenshesk near Ballycastle, was detected at 11.25am on Sunday September 22 this year on the M2 motorway near Antrim town.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant, a trainee nurse who has taken a break from her studies, had set off in good time but she "felt sick" and pulled in to a garage for twenty minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was trying to get to Ballycastle Church in time for the Anniversary Mass," said the solicitor. The Mass was starting at noon.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He said the defendant had been alone in the car. He said a driving ban would impact the defendant as there was "no pubic transport" in Glenshesk.

The lawyer said being in court for the "outrageous" speed had been a "salutary lesson" to the defendant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been "doing two miles short of 100mph".

He told the defendant: "You had passed your test in November 2023 and this was September '24. You were restricted to 45mph. I accept that driving at 45mph on a motorway can be problematic. If you had been driving at say 60mph there would have been no particular difficulty, you are still going too fast but it would not have been as dangerous as driving at 98mph."

The judge said as an R driver the defendant did not have the experience to drive at almost 100mph. He banned the defendant from driving for a month and fined her £150.

The judge said a ban was to act as a deterrence to others because "if everyone speeds then it causes a danger to our roads".