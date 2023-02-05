‘R’ driver speeded up to pass car after one of its tyres blew off, court told

Twenty-eight-year-old Connor Quinn from Derryloughan Road, Coalisland, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and handed four penalty points.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said he would treat the matter as “a one off” and not disqualify Quinn on his occasion because he needed his licence to care for his family.
Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that on September 9 last, police detected the defendant travelling at 81mph on the motorway.
A defence lawyer said Quinn had a clear record and wished to apologise to the court for the speed.
She said he was a father-of-four minor children, one of whom needed to attend regular hospital appointments.
The lawyer added that he had taken evasive action and speeded up to pass a car after one of its tyres had blown off.