Darren Watkins (29), of Ballyveigh Avenue in Antrim town, was detected on the Lisnevenagh Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone - between Antrim and Ballymena on October 13 this year.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had increased his speed because he had a "significant concern" about a person.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant was doing double the speed limit and a ban had to be given as a deterrence to other R drivers as if they all did such speeds "then there is no law on the road".