Ciaran Smyth (19), of Lagmore Avenue near Belfast, was caught doing 93mph on a dual-carriageway near Randalstown and R plates were "not clearly visible" on April 14 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, District Judge Nigel Broderick said he was handing down the driving ban to the defendant, who pleaded guilty and had a clear record, as there "must be a deterrence to this type of behaviour".