R driver was 'running late' to get to hospital to provide interpretation for patient

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 14th Oct 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 17:46 BST
An R driver caught doing almost twice her permitted speed was "running late" to get to a hospital to provide Mandarin language translation for a patient who was in a "very difficult way", a defence lawyer said.

Meng Tan (36), an interpreter, of Tates Avenue, Belfast, was detected doing 87mph on the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena on July 14 this year.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 9.

The defendant was given five penalty points and was fined £150.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice