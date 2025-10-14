R driver was 'running late' to get to hospital to provide interpretation for patient
An R driver caught doing almost twice her permitted speed was "running late" to get to a hospital to provide Mandarin language translation for a patient who was in a "very difficult way", a defence lawyer said.
Meng Tan (36), an interpreter, of Tates Avenue, Belfast, was detected doing 87mph on the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena on July 14 this year.
The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 9.
The defendant was given five penalty points and was fined £150.