Racist graffiti condemned by Lisburn Councillor

Lisburn North Councillor Pat Catney has condemned racist graffiti which has appeared targeting the city’s Muslim residents.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The graffiti appeared in the Chapel Hill area of the city.

Condemning the incident, Mr Catney said: “This disgraceful incitement has no place in Lisburn.

"So many people from across all faiths and backgrounds are working hard to lift this city up and bring everyone together, and this goes completely against all of that work.

Police have appealed for witnesses after graffiti appeared in the city. Pic credit: NIWD

“Anyone inciting violence like this is to condemned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have already contacted the PSNI in relation to the chilling appearance of this hateful message and I am working with council officials to get it removed.

“It is up to all of us to come together to reject division and bigotry in whatever form it takes.”

Lisburn Chief Inspector Rocks has appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.

As well as contacting police on the non-emergency number 101, information can be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or pass the information anonymously online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

“These reports are being treated as racially-motivated hate crimes and our enquiries are ongoing,” said Chief Inspector Rocks.

"We will also continue to engage with local representatives and partner agencies concerning this issue.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who may have relevant dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 214 of 03/10/25.